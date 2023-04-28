DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) & Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Financial Comparison

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies -778.60% -52.54% -42.92% Solid Biosciences N/A -48.94% -39.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of DBV Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 1 0 4 0 2.60 Solid Biosciences 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of recent ratings for DBV Technologies and Solid Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

DBV Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 278.52%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 827.84%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than DBV Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DBV Technologies and Solid Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $4.84 million 55.24 -$96.27 million ($0.65) -2.18 Solid Biosciences $8.09 million 11.73 -$85.98 million ($9.99) -0.49

Solid Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than DBV Technologies. DBV Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

DBV Technologies has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats DBV Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients. It also designs a robust clinical development program that includes ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin peanut, and Viaskin milk, as well as pre-clinical development of Viaskin egg. The company was founded by Pierre-Henri Benhamou, Stéphane Benhamou, Bertrand Dupont, Christophe Dupont, and Pierre-Yves Vannerom on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc. is a life science company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also focuses on developing treatments for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, MA.

