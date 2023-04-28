Research Analysts Set Expectations for Crocs, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Crocs in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $124.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.61 and its 200-day moving average is $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. Crocs has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. Crocs’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Crocs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Crocs by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Crocs by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Crocs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.