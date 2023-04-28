Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $92.81 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

