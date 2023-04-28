Analyzing OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OmniAb and MaxCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 9 0 3.00 MaxCyte 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

OmniAb presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.36%. MaxCyte has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Given OmniAb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OmniAb is more favorable than MaxCyte.

This table compares OmniAb and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb N/A -1.51% -0.40% MaxCyte -53.25% -9.17% -8.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OmniAb and MaxCyte’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb $59.08 million 6.81 -$22.33 million N/A N/A MaxCyte $44.26 million 11.22 -$23.57 million ($0.23) -21.00

OmniAb has higher revenue and earnings than MaxCyte.

Volatility & Risk

OmniAb has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxCyte has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OmniAb beats MaxCyte on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

