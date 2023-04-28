DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for DoorDash in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly forecasts that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,830.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 738,381 shares of company stock worth $42,601,150. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

