Wejo Group (WEJO) & Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) is one of 147 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Wejo Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Wejo Group alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Wejo Group has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wejo Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group -1,896.77% -37,962.51% -240.27% Wejo Group Competitors -108.41% -2,037.71% -289.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Wejo Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wejo Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wejo Group Competitors 530 3076 5073 75 2.54

Wejo Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 275.00%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 35.66%. Given Wejo Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wejo Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group $8.40 million -$159.25 million -0.25 Wejo Group Competitors $921.02 million -$48.86 million -8.96

Wejo Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group. Wejo Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Wejo Group competitors beat Wejo Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Wejo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.