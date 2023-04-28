Brokers Offer Predictions for Altice USA, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altice USA in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Altice USA stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. Altice USA’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

