Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on The Liberty Braves Group’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for The Liberty Braves Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Liberty Braves Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,929,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,959,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after acquiring an additional 194,438 shares during the period. Jet Capital Investors L P lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,699,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

