Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Formula One Group in a research note issued on Sunday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.69%.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FWONA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Formula One Group stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.