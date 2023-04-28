Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on GFL Environmental Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for GFL Environmental in a report released on Sunday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.19. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 830.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

