National Bank Financial Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to C$11.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins cut their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.