Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR)

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.75) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 87.07% from the stock’s current price.

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ECOR stock opened at GBX 117.60 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £303.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65. Ecora Resources has a one year low of GBX 110.60 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 165.45 ($2.07). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 139.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Robert Stan purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £15,400 ($19,233.17). In related news, insider Patrick Meier bought 28,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £39,434.30 ($49,249.78). Also, insider Robert Stan purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £15,400 ($19,233.17). Insiders bought a total of 64,370 shares of company stock worth $9,158,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group plc and changed its name to Ecora Resources PLC in October 2022.

