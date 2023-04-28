Berenberg Bank Boosts Kistos (LON:KIST) Price Target to GBX 630

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.49) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 110.00% from the stock’s current price.

Kistos Stock Down 7.0 %

KIST opened at GBX 300 ($3.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £248.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.46. Kistos has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 665 ($8.31). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 306.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 375.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

About Kistos

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

