JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Price Target to GBX 1,557

Sanne Group (LON:SNN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,243 ($15.52) to GBX 1,557 ($19.45) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.73) to GBX 1,600 ($19.98) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Sanne Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 921 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 920.94. Sanne Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 950 ($11.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -204.67.

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc provides corporate, fund and private client administration, reporting, and fiduciary services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Channel Islands, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Mauritius. The company offers fund services, including private equity, private debt, real assets, and hedge services; corporate services comprising governance, fiduciary, administration, listing, escrow, employee incentives and independent trustee, treasury, accounting and financial reporting, regulatory, tax, and compliance services; and data management and consolidation, portfolio monitoring, portfolio investment monitoring, and compliance services.

