JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Price Target to GBX 1,557

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Sanne Group (LON:SNNGet Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,243 ($15.52) to GBX 1,557 ($19.45) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.73) to GBX 1,600 ($19.98) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Sanne Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 921 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 920.94. Sanne Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 950 ($11.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -204.67.

About Sanne Group

(Get Rating)

Sanne Group plc provides corporate, fund and private client administration, reporting, and fiduciary services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Channel Islands, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Mauritius. The company offers fund services, including private equity, private debt, real assets, and hedge services; corporate services comprising governance, fiduciary, administration, listing, escrow, employee incentives and independent trustee, treasury, accounting and financial reporting, regulatory, tax, and compliance services; and data management and consolidation, portfolio monitoring, portfolio investment monitoring, and compliance services.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.