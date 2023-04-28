Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 970 ($12.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.24) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 930.83 ($11.63).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 630.20 ($7.87) on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.98). The company has a market cap of £17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 676.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 641.30.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total value of £103,911.93 ($129,776.36). In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.22), for a total transaction of £114,011.66 ($142,389.98). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total value of £103,911.93 ($129,776.36). Insiders sold a total of 54,239 shares of company stock worth $38,364,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

