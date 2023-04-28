Man Group (LON:EMG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EMG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.37) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 284.33 ($3.55).

Man Group Stock Performance

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 223 ($2.79) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 619.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 240.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.15. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 293.80 ($3.67).

Insider Activity at Man Group

Man Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 71,329 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £204,000.94 ($254,778.24). 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

