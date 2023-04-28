Fundamental Research Analysts Give South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) a C$2.01 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$2.01 target price on South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STS stock opened at C$0.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.52. South Star Battery Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.71.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

