Fundamental Research Analysts Give South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) a C$2.01 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$2.01 target price on South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
South Star Battery Metals Price Performance
STS stock opened at C$0.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.52. South Star Battery Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.71.
About South Star Battery Metals
Read More
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.