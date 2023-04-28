Totally’s (TLY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Totally (LON:TLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 40 ($0.50) price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.67% from the stock’s current price.

Totally Price Performance

TLY opened at GBX 23.30 ($0.29) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.28. The firm has a market cap of £45.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.72. Totally has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.68 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.19 ($0.61).

Insider Activity at Totally

In other news, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence purchased 27,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,956.12 ($6,189.73). In related news, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence purchased 27,534 shares of Totally stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £4,956.12 ($6,189.73). Also, insider Robert (Bob) Holt bought 100,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £16,030.40 ($20,020.48). 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Totally

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

Featured Articles

