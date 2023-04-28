Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 552 ($6.89) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.07% from the company’s current price.

Yellow Cake Price Performance

Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at GBX 372.80 ($4.66) on Wednesday. Yellow Cake has a one year low of GBX 314 ($3.92) and a one year high of GBX 447.40 ($5.59). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 377.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 392.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £738.52 million, a P/E ratio of 745.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

About Yellow Cake

(Get Rating)

See Also

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.