Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Warpaint London Price Performance
LON W7L opened at GBX 221 ($2.76) on Wednesday. Warpaint London has a 1 year low of GBX 104.24 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($2.87). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 177.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The company has a market cap of £169.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3,157.14 and a beta of 0.95.
