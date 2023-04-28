Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Warpaint London Price Performance

LON W7L opened at GBX 221 ($2.76) on Wednesday. Warpaint London has a 1 year low of GBX 104.24 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($2.87). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 177.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The company has a market cap of £169.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3,157.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

About Warpaint London

(Get Rating)

See Also

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.