Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Price Target to GBX 440

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 570 ($7.12) to GBX 440 ($5.50) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Melrose Industries Price Performance

MLSPF opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

