Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £9,660 ($12,064.44).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 19th, Michael Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($12,926.19).

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($4,995.63).

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($9,991.26).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael Tobin purchased 5,554 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of £23,326.80 ($29,133.01).

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,162 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of £4,880.40 ($6,095.17).

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,222 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £9,776.80 ($12,210.32).

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,761 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,801.55 ($12,241.23).

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875 ($12,332.96).

Audioboom Group Price Performance

BOOM stock opened at GBX 342.50 ($4.28) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.90 million, a PE ratio of -11,333.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 418.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 476.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 315 ($3.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,154.50 ($26.91).

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.