Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for IVERIC bio, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for IVERIC bio in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IVERIC bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in IVERIC bio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $4,033,781. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

