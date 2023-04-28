Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Sunday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

GOOG opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $123.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saban Cheryl raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

