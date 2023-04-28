Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Increased by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.57. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

