Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Increased by Analyst

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $154.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $310.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.56 million.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $103,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading

