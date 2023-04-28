Zacks Research Weighs in on Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $513.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.68 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 3.36%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.75. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,064,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,048,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,168,000 after acquiring an additional 407,239 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,010,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

