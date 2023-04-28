Brokers Set Expectations for MasTec, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MasTec in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,676,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MasTec by 66.3% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,320,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,845,000 after acquiring an additional 526,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in MasTec by 107.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 801,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,694,000 after acquiring an additional 415,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

