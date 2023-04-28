Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a report issued on Sunday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion.

LYV has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

