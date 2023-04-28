KeyCorp Weighs in on Primoris Services Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Primoris Services in a research report issued on Sunday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Primoris Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,715,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,877,000 after purchasing an additional 260,517 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

See Also

