GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $369,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.69.

Tesla Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $153.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $318.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.