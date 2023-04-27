Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,962,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 2,565,013 shares.The stock last traded at $240.40 and had previously closed at $254.35.

The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

