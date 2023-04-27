Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,851 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.5 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $228.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.79 and a 200 day moving average of $230.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.