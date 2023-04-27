ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $454.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.73. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.34.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

