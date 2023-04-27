AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Cut by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 349,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 33,224 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $17.20 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

