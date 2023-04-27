HM Payson & Co. Sells 92 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $127.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.57. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.51 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

