Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $262,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in American Express by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express Stock Performance

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $155.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.01. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

