Raymond James Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $287.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $238.00 to $287.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.06% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.84.
Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:META opened at $209.40 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.38.
Insider Activity at Meta Platforms
In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
About Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Platforms (META)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.