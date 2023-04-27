Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $300.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on META. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of META stock opened at $209.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.46 and a 200 day moving average of $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,622. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.