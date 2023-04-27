Wolfe Research Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $300.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on META. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.84.

Shares of META opened at $209.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.38.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,622. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

