Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s current price.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.84.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $209.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $542.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,255 shares of company stock worth $12,435,622. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

