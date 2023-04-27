The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $288.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.16 and its 200-day moving average is $305.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $291.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

