Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 870,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,588,864 shares.The stock last traded at $71.49 and had previously closed at $69.00.
The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.
Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.
