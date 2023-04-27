Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 970 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $201.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $269.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.76.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Benchmark reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.75.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

