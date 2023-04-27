Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $228.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.79 and a 200-day moving average of $230.77. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

