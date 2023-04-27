Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,432 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Target by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,528 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 1.4 %

TGT stock opened at $155.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.16. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.