Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 840.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.94.

Insider Activity

Hershey Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY opened at $261.75 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $264.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.14 and a 200 day moving average of $236.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

