Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 496 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $46.69 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

