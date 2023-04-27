Synovus Financial Corp Buys 3,939 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 973.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $8,298,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,667,554.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $8,298,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,667,554.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,287,406 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $203.61 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.92 and its 200-day moving average is $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

