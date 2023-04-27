11,793 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,793 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $45.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

